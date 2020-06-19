Wake-Up Weather: Mild, breezy, and humid AM… severe weather chances this evening

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and muggy this morning. Radar is picking up on some rain showers in the NW Big Country. Areas north of I-20 have a slight chance for rain showers through the AM. There is a noticeable south wind.

Areas north of I-20 have a slight chance for rain and storms during the Friday AM hours. A slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will exist during the day today. It will be seasonable, humid, and breezy. Friday evening into Saturday AM will feature a better chance for rain and thunderstorms. Scattered severe storms will be possible. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and lightning.

Saturday will be a similar day with a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 90’s by Sunday. These hot temperatures will continue through Monday. The forecast looks dry.

A cold front looks to be possible next Tuesday. This will give us some more rain and thunderstorms chances, and it will cool us into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* * SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: *SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* * SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* * ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday