Wake-Up Weather: Mild start to a warm and partly sunny day

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Current temperatures are looking good this morning. Most of us are in the middle 50’s. Some of the low lying areas and river valleys, such as Brownwood, are in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. There is a SSW breeze at 10-15 MPH. Skies are partly clear.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH
Tonight: Partly clear. High Temperature: 43° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNE 10-20 G25 MPH
Wednesday: Cloudy. 60% Rain. High Temperature: 45° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Cloudy. 40% Rain. High Temperature: 43° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH
Friday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain. High Temperature: 59° Winds: S 10 MPH
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Average High Temperature: 61°
Average Low Temperature: 37°
Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.
Sunset: 6:26 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday