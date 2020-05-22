Wake-Up Weather: Mild start to another very warm day with severe storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and mostly clear. Winds are picking up out of the south. It’s a little breezy.

Expect another very warm day today. Temperatures will reach the low to middle 90’s. It will be breezy as well. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will return late this afternoon and continue through the evening. Scattered severe storms will be possible. The main hazards will be large hail, damaging winds, localized flash flooding, and lightning. Overnight, there is a slight chance for isolated showers and storms.

Unusually warm temperatures will continue through Saturday before cooling to near average on Sunday. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue.

A cold front will move through during the AM hours on Memorial Day. This will cool highs into the lower 80’s and give us the best chance for rain and storms for this forecast cycle. The severe weather threat will be monitored.

Chances for rain and storms will continue well into next week. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 30% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 60% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: ESE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 6:36 A.M.

Sunset: 8:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday