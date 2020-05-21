Wake-Up Weather: Mild start with iso. showers… storm chances again today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and partly sunny. There are isolated showers ongoing in the the eastern Big Country. This activity will taper off in the next couple of hours.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s along with partly sunny skies. The chance for storms will return late this afternoon and continue through the evening. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be a possibility during this time. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and lightning.

Unusually warm temperatures will continue through Saturday before cooling to near average on Sunday. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue.

A cold front will move through during the AM hours on Memorial Day. This will cool highs into the lower 80’s and give us the best chance for rain and storms for this forecast cycle. The severe weather threat will be monitored.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSE 15-20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NNE 5 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 6:37 A.M.

Sunset: 8:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday