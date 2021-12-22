Wake-Up Weather: Mild temperatures and light winds today will turn warm and windy through the weekend

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:24 AM it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the mid to low 30’s. A few areas were in the upper 20s. There was a light and variable wind.

Although winter officially began yesterday, we certainly don’t feel like it as we see high temps soar into the upper 60s and 70s.

Today will be very mild with highs around 10° above average. Most areas will reach the upper 60’s to near 70°. With light winds and bright sunshine, it will be a great day to spend some time outside!

Southwest winds will pick up Thursday. This along with bright sunshine will help temperatures warm to the upper 70’s to near 80°.

Christmas Eve won’t feel like Christmas Eve at all. Highs will reach the middle 80’s with mostly sunny skies. Fire weather will be a concern due to extremely dry conditions and winds staying quite breezy.

Heat Miser still looks to hold the thermostat for Christmas Day, with highs well into the 80s, sitting well above average. We will be challenging a record for our high temp set back in 2016. Although it won’t be much of a challenge, the current record sits at 76°, with a forecasted high of 85°.

Temperatures will stay warm on Sunday and Monday as dry weather continues to dominate our weather pattern.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NW 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Friday (Christmas Eve): Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday (Christmas) : Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: W 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84°

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 80°

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas