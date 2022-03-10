FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 8:30 AM, it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the 40’s. It was a little colder in the Southern Big Country and Heartland. There was a breezy south wind.

A strong cold front will move into the Big Country today. It should reach I-20 by around 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. This will give us a wide variety of afternoon highs as gusty north winds, behind the front, usher in cooler air. Most areas along I-20 will see highs in the upper 60’s to near 70°. Areas in the northern Big Country will only reach the middle to upper 50’s. The southern Big Country and Heartland will see highs rise all the way into the middle to upper 70’s. It will be sunny. It will become chilly and gusty this evening as the front clears our area. Most areas will be in the middle 40’s by 9:00 p.m. this evening.

Cloud cover will move in tonight as chances of precipitation begin. A light wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet will be possible Thursday night and Friday morning. It looks to be a low impact event as widespread accumulation is not expected. Areas in the Northern Big Country, such as Haskell and Throckmorton, have the potential for snow and sleet accumulations of 1 or 2 tenths of an inch. Areas along I-20 may see some freezing rain mixed in with some sleet. Freezing rain accumulation may be as high as a couple hundredths. Those are trace amounts. The big take away is, that there could be some slick areas on the roads for the Friday AM commute (especially on overpasses and bridges).

Chances of precipitation will end around noon on Friday. It will be cold and windy. High temperatures will only reach the middle 30’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty north wind.

The weekend will feature a big warm-up. Don’t forget that the clocks get turned forward 1 hour Saturday night. Sunday will be in the 70’s. Dry air and strong south winds will make fire weather a concern both Saturday and Sunday.

Above average temperatures and gusty winds will be seen to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. Breezy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S > N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Mostly Cloudy. 20% Wintry Mix. Low Temperature: 27° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Decreasing Clouds. Mostly Cloudy. 30% AM Wintry Mix. Windy. High Temperature: 34° Winds: N 15-25 G30 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: (Fire Weather) Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: (Fire Weather) Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NNW 20-25 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NW>S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 44°

Sunrise: 6:55 A.M.

Sunset: 6:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday