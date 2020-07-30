Wake-Up Weather: Mild with a breeze to start… expect another hot and humid day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The day is starting off warm and humid under clear skies. There is a noticeable southerly wind. Wind gusts are up to 25 MPH.

It looks like we have one more very hot and humid day before a welcomed cool-down. High temperatures today will top out near 100° under sunny skies. There will be a noticeable south wind. SSW winds will be around 10-15 MPH with wind gusts around 25 MPH.

During the Thursday evening time-frame a cold front will begin to push through our area. It will move from the NW to the SE. This front will bring a chance for rain showers and storms. The best chance for activity will be in NW areas. Chances for activity will be less as you head to the SE. Latest model runs show a line of showers and storms breaking apart around I-20 during the late evening. The severe weather threat is low, however a few strong to potentially severe storms will be possible during the evening in the NW Big Country. The rest of the night will have a slight chance for isolated showers and storms.

Expect a breezy northerly wind Friday AM. It will also be mostly cloudy. Cloud cover and the winds will both decrease as the day progresses. High temperatures will be in the lower 90’s. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms.

The weekend looks dry. Saturday will be the pick of the week with high’s in the low 90’s. It will also be less humid than what we have been used to. Sunday will warm a few degrees.

Models are indicating the potential for some rain showers and storms to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Heat index: 102° High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: S>N 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Decreasing clouds. Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Decreasing clouds. Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: Light and Variable.

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: E 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:52 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday