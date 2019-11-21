Wake-Up Weather: Mild with chances for rain showers this morning

FORECAST SUMMARY:

This morning temperature are unseasonably warm. Most of us are in the 60’s. There is a chance for rain showers as well. Grab the umbrella just in case!

A 500 Hpa upper level low in the desert southwest will eject pulses of short wave energy into our area today. This along with an increase in moisture will give us a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be the case in the morning. In the afternoon thunderstorms will be possible. A cold front will move through our area Thursday into Friday morning. There is the potential for isolated strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Activity will taper off in the late morning hours on Friday.

Cooler air behind the aforementioned cold front will give us high temperatures in the lower 50’s on Friday. Rain chances end Friday afternoon.

Surface high pressure will build in for the weekend as temperatures warm into 60’s. It will be dry as well.

Temperatures will warm into the 70’s on Monday.

A cold front is expected to move through on Tuesday. This will cause temperatures to only top out in the lower 60’s. Precipitation is not expected. But being this far out, that may change.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% Rain with isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly-Partly Sunny. AM 70% Rain and thunderstorms. Cool. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WNW 15-20 G25 > N 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 59° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:13 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday