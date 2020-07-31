Wake-Up Weather: Mild with clouds this AM, expect a sunny day with slightly below average temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A welcomed cold front is pushing through our area this morning. There is a steady north wind around 10-15 under mainly cloudy skies. The AM hours have the potential for a few showers. Currently we are dry. Temperatures are in the low 70’s for most.

AM cloud cover will decrease through out the day. Expect a sunny sky by the middle afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 90’s for most. With dew points in the 50’s, it will feel nice for this time of year. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms in extreme southern areas. We will mostly likely stay dry.

The weekend looks dry. Both days will see seasonable temperatures along with a continuation of the low humidity. There will be light and variable winds under sunny skies. .

Monday morning looks to feature another unusual summer-time cold front. High temperatures will only reach the upper 80’s for most along with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms as well.

Tuesday through Thursday look dry with increasing temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. (Extreme southern areas) High Temperature: 91° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday: Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: Light and Variable.

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:52 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday