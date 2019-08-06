Wake-Up Weather: More 100s returning this afternoon

A few clouds are moving across the Big Country this morning with temperatures hovering in the mid and upper 70s for most. It is a little muggy this morning too.

Abilene made it to 100° yesterday afternoon, marking the start of a triple-digit heat wave that will continue into next week. Highs this afternoon will once again climb to around the century mark with mostly sunny skies. A very isolated shower chance cannot be ruled out mainly in the northern and eastern Big Country after noon.

Temperatures continue to climb into the lower 100s through the rest of this week and into the weekend, likely seeing our hottest temperatures of the year by Saturday afternoon. No relief from the heat is even in sight as we continue into the beginning of next week, so make sure you are finding ways to beat the heat, and checking on the elderly, pets and children.

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for a very isolated shower this afternoon. East winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 100°.

Tonight: Mostly clear. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 100s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. 25 mph wind gusts. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 8:32 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

