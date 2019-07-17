Wake-Up Weather: More triple-digit temperatures today

Another warm start to the day with temperatures still around 80° across the Big Country under mostly clear skies. It is still muggy this morning too, already creating a slight heat index as you are heading out the door.

Triple-digit heat continues today across the Big Country, but temperatures should be a degree or two cooler than yesterday. Highs this afternoon will once again warm to around 100° with a heat index from 104° to 107°.

The hot and sunny weather continues through the weekend, however we will finally see a break from the triple-digit temperatures by the start of next week as a weak front approaches the Big Country, bringing lighter winds, a few more clouds and even rain chances.

Ways to stay safe in the heat:

Avoid the hottest time of the day, between noon and 6:00 pm

Drink plenty of water

Wear sunscreen, and reapply as needed

Take frequent breaks from the heat

Check on or bring in outdoor pets

Always check the back seat before locking the car

Today: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°. Heat index around 104°.

Tonight: Clear. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°.

Friday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: 20% chance for rain. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:46 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

Like and Follow Grant on Facebook /GrantTosterudwx and Twitter @granttosterudwx!