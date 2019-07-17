Wake-Up Weather: More triple-digit temperatures today

Another warm start to the day with temperatures still around 80° across the Big Country under mostly clear skies. It is still muggy this morning too, already creating a slight heat index as you are heading out the door.

Triple-digit heat continues today across the Big Country, but temperatures should be a degree or two cooler than yesterday. Highs this afternoon will once again warm to around 100° with a heat index from 104° to 107°.

The hot and sunny weather continues through the weekend, however we will finally see a break from the triple-digit temperatures by the start of next week as a weak front approaches the Big Country, bringing lighter winds, a few more clouds and even rain chances.

Ways to stay safe in the heat:

  • Avoid the hottest time of the day, between noon and 6:00 pm
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Wear sunscreen, and reapply as needed
  • Take frequent breaks from the heat
  • Check on or bring in outdoor pets
  • Always check the back seat before locking the car

Today: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°. Heat index around 104°.

Tonight: Clear. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°.

Friday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: 20% chance for rain. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 94°
Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

