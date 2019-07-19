Wake-Up Weather: More triple-digits expected today

The heat wave continues this week as afternoon highs once again climb to around 100° today. Triple-digit temperatures will hang around through the weekend as skies remain sunny to mostly sunny and winds breezy.

Ways to stay safe in the heat:

Avoid the hottest time of the day, between noon and 6:00 pm

Drink plenty of water

Wear sunscreen, and reapply as needed

Take frequent breaks from the heat

Check on or bring in outdoor pets

Always check the back seat before locking the car

There is change on the horizon though and relief in sight from the heat as a cold front will be moving through the Big Country Monday morning. This front will send temperatures below average into the end of next week, and bring rain chances Monday and Tuesday morning.

Today: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°. Heat index around 102°.

Tonight: Clear. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Monday: Morning cold front. 20% chance for rain. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: 20% chance for rain. Partly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs around 90°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90°.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90°.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 8:45 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

