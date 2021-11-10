Wake-Up Weather: Morning clouds will clear as unseasonably warm temperatures return

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:16 AM it was mild and mostly cloudy. Most areas were in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. There was a slight breeze out of the south.

Morning cloud cover will clear as unseasonably warm temperatures return. Expect highs to top out near 80° under partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty southwest wind. A cold front will move through in the evening. There will be a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms along the front. This is mainly for counties in the NE Big Country. Severe storms are not expected.

Clear skies and light winds tonight will allow for temperatures to cool all the way down to the middle 40’s.

Veteran’s day is Thursday. It will be a very nice day. Expect highs in the upper 60’s with bright sunshine. The winds will be light.

A dry cold front will move in Friday. This will help keep temperatures below average. Highs will only reach the middle 60’s along with bright sunshine.

The weekend will see a return to average temperatures as dry weather settles in. A dry cold front will move in on Sunday. This will have very little effect on the weather. It will just a cause the winds to shift to the NNE.

Temperatures will then warm to near 80 by Tuesday. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms (Mainly for the Eastern Big Country). Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 59° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Thursday (Veteran’s Day): Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: ENE > ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSW 20-25 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 70°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:04 A.M.

Sunset: 5:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday