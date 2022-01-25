Wake-Up Weather: Morning cold front will give us slightly cooler temperatures today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:48 AM it was cold and mainly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 30s. There was a light north wind. There was some clouds across the SE Big Country and Heartland. Some dense fog was being reported in Brown and Mills counties.

Today will feel a little cooler than Monday thanks to a morning cold front. Most areas will see highs in the upper 50s to near 60° under sunny skies. It will be a few degrees cooler across the Northern Big Country. There will be a breeze out of the east.

Chances for light rain and snow will move in tonight as temperatures fall all the way into the middle 20s. It will become overcast.

Chances of light rain and snow will pick up slightly Wednesday morning. Precipitation chances will continue through the day. Temperatures will slowly rise to the middle to upper 30s during the afternoon putting an end to wintry precipitation chances for the time being. Wednesday evening temperatures will fall to near freezing giving us another small chance of wintry weather. At this point in time it looks to be a low impact event. Snow/ice accumulations look light if any at all, however a few slick spots will be possible. The best chance for wintry precipitation is in the Northwest Big Country.

Thursday will see temperatures recovering to the middle 50s with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will move in Thursday night. A rain shower or two will be possible with this front. Most areas will stay dry.

Friday will be dry and cool. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 50’s with sunny skies.

Mild temperatures will return this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds. 20% Rain/Snow Showers. Low Temperature: 27° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30% Rain/Snow Showers. High Temperature: 38° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 56° Winds: S > N 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N > W 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 6:06 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday