Wake-Up Weather: Mostly cloudy and warm start to another very hot, sunny, and windy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a very hot Monday, temperatures haven’t cooled off much. Most of us are in the middle to upper 80’s. There is a noticeable south wind. Radar is picking up on a few light showers in the southern Big Country. These will during the late morning. Most of us will stay dry.

Expect another very hot day today under sunny skies. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for most of our forecast area through 7 PM Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 105°-110° degree range during this time. The rest of our area is under a Heat advisory that will take effect at 12 PM today and continue through 8 PM this evening. It will be a dry heat. There will be a gusty south wind. Because of this combination, we will see Elevated Fire Weather Conditions.

Very hot and dry weather will continue for Wednesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday. It will be breezy. Portions of the Big Country will see Elevated Fire Weather Conditions.

By the weekend we will be in the upper 90’s. Dew points will also be on the increase as well. Expect weekend dew point values in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday will see high temperatures in the upper 90’s. The forecast will remain dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER* *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* Sunny. High Temperature: 108° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER*Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday