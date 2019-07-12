Wake-Up Weather: Mostly sunny and mild

Mild weather will continue as we head through your Friday and into the weekend with light, northeasterly winds keeping afternoon highs around average for this time of year. Skies will be staying sunny to mostly sunny. Less humidity for Saturday, but mugginess will return for Sunday.

As winds become southerly again starting Monday, much warmer weather will be returning too as we will likely be adding onto our number of 100° days of the year by Wednesday. A prolonged heat wave looks possible starting the middle of next week with highs staying around 100° into the following weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight: Clear. East winds around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Wednesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:48 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

