Wake-Up Weather: A near freezing and clear start will make for a mild and sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:30 AM it was cold and quiet. Temperatures were ranging from the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s under clear skies. There was a light north wind.

A cold front will stall across the central Big Country this afternoon. Areas north of I-20 will see high temperatures in the middle to upper 50’s while areas south of I-20 will be in the low to middle 60’s. Most areas will see high temperatures in the low 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover will increase during the evening. The evening will be mostly cloudy. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 30’s. Cloud cover will decrease overnight. By daybreak it will be clear.

A dry cold front will move through Wednesday morning. This will usher in chilly temperatures. High’s will be in the upper 40 under sunny skies. The wind will be light.

Seasonable temperatures will return Thursday. It will be partly sunny.

Unseasonably mild weather will be felt Friday. High temperatures will reach the middle 60’s under partly sunny skies. It will be breezy. There will be a slight chance for rain Friday night and Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be mild, windy, and partly sunny.

Sunday will see a continuation of the mild weather. The winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: S 5-15 MPH > WNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: W 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 6:07 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday