Wake-Up Weather: Nice and mild start to a seasonable day with a slight breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:25 AM temperatures were in the lower 60’s under mainly clear skies. There winds were light out of the NNW.

High temperatures today will reach the middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the NNE. The winds will begin to settle just in time for the start of most High School football games. Cloud cover will increase slightly overnight, however the forecast will stay dry.

The weekend looks very nice and fall-like. Expect high temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s. Dry air will also filter in. This will make for some cooler mornings. Low temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 50’s.

There will be a few small chances for rain next week, however most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average Monday through Thursday. The winds will be light.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 7:25 A.M.

Sunset: 7:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday