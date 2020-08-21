Wake-Up Weather: Nice and mild this morning… hot temperatures return this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:02 AM temperatures were in the middle 60’s for most. The air feels crisp due to low dew point values. There is a light south wind under mainly clear skies. Right now we are dry, however southern areas may see a few showers and non-severe storms during morning.

High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90’s under partly sunny skies. The winds will be light. Rain and thunderstorm chances return tonight. Severe weather is not expected, however lightning will be a concern. Lightning strikes have the potential to start grass fires.

Chances for rain showers and non-severe storms will continue through Saturday AM. Dry weather will settle in during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday through next Thursday will see highs in the middle to upper 90’s along with lots of sunshine. The forecast looks dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. 30% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 7:07 A.M.

Sunset: 8:16 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday