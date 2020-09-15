Wake-Up Weather: Nice crisp morning gives way to another comfortable day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 4:50 AM the skies were partly clear. Temperatures were in the low 60’s along with light NNW winds.

We have another pleasant day in store for us today. Expect high temperatures to be in the low 80’s along with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a very light north wind. The eastern Big Country has a slight chance for isolated rain showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Those areas will be a little humid which will help contribute to that chance. The rest of the area will be quiet and comfortable.

Wednesday looks mainly dry along with a slight warming trend. Temperatures will remain below average. A few isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out.

Better chances for showers and storms move in Thursday and Friday. The chance is still small though. Temperatures will remain in the middle 80’s.

The weekend looks real nice and quiet. High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s along with lots of sun. The winds will be light.

This pleasant fall type weather stays in the forecast for Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: CALM

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 64°

Sunrise: 7:23 A.M.

Sunset: 7:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday