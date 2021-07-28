Wake-Up Weather: Not as hot today with some chances for showers and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:35 AM it was mild and mostly cloudy. There was an area of showers and non-severe storms in the western Big Country. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. There was a light south wind.

Today will feature a 20% chance for rain showers and non-severe storms. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a light and variable wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

The forecast will dry out on Thursday. Even though most will stay dry, there will be a 20% chance of showers and non-severe storms in our southeastern counties. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees below average.

A warming trend will continue on Friday. We will see highs in the middle to upper 90’s.

The weekend will see a return of 100 degree weather. It will be dry.

A cold front looks to move into our area on Sunday night. This will give us more chances for rain and cooler weather.

Monday and Tuesday will feature chances for rain showers and storms. Temperatures will be below average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy to Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:50 A.M.

Sunset: 8:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday