FORECAST SUMMARY:

Extreme and dangerously hot temperatures will continue today. Expect highs to be well into the triple digits area wide. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. Winds will continue to stay on the breezy side. Out of the south southwest sustained 10-15 with gusts of 25MPH.

These winds and ongoing dry conditions paired with the extreme heat are prime fire weather conditions. Use caution during any outdoor activities that could cause a spark or a flame. Any fire that does start has the ability to spread very quickly.

Hot and dry weather will continue this week. An Excessive Heat Warning will continue for the majority of the Big Country this afternoon and will end Wednesday night. Temperatures will “cool” down to closer to the century mark or even upper 90s on Thursday thanks to cloud cover and rain chances.

We also have a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday as well. Wednesday morning, showers and thunderstorms were moving across the northern and central portions of the Big Country. These could linger through the later morning hours, but should quiet down into the overnight. Thursday we’ll pick the rain chances back up mainly north of I-20, and should stay scattered in nature.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Isolated showers in the morning. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 108° Winds: SSW 5-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 5-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: 20% chance of isolated showers north of I-20. Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SE 5-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-15 G20

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104°

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104°

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°