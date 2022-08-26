FORECAST SUMMARY:

Ending the week on a warmer note area wide. High temperatures today sitting at about average for this time of the year, climbing into the mid to upper 90s. Skies will stay mostly sunny.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will increase to above and slightly above average. Some areas could see temperatures dip back into the triple digits. But a change looks to come early next week in the form of a cold front making its way into the Big Country Tuesday and into Wednesday. Timing is still a bit tricky, but that front looks to usher in cooler temperatures and increased rain.

The good news – we have a rain chance almost each day this week. The not so great news – the chances are very small. But the Climate Prediction Center does have the Big Country expecting above average chances of precipitation for the end of the month and beginning of September. We’ll call it about a 30% chance as of now, but we’ll continue to stay cautiously optimistic and keep an eye on it.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Isolated chance of rain showers. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Isolated chance of rain showers . Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Isolated chance of rain showers. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: 30% chance of rain showers. Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: 30% chance of rain showers. Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 90°

Thursday: 20% chance of rain showers. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89°