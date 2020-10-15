Wake-Up Weather: An overnight cold front brought strong winds along with milder temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A strong cold front is pushing through our area this morning. As of 6:27 AM it was situated on a Robert Lee-Breckenridge line. The winds behind the front are very gusty. Expect north winds to be around 15-25 MPH with 40 MPH wind gusts. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7:00 AM through 12:00 PM. Wind gusts will be as high as 45 MPH during this time. Temperatures were in the 60’s under mostly clear skies.

A strong cold front will have cleared our forecast by the late AM. It will be very windy behind that front. Expect north winds to be around 15-25 MPH with 40 MPH wind gusts. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7:00 AM through 12:00 PM. Wind gusts will be as high as 45 MPH during this time. This will make driving conditions difficult especially on west to east roadways. Temperatures will only reach the middle 70’s. The forecast will stay dry. Fire Weather conditions will once again be elevated.

Friday will be dry and quiet with high temperatures near 70°.

The GFS is showing the potential for a cold front during the Sunday-Monday time-frame while the ECMWF keeps us unusually warm. Due to uncertainties, I am just going with close to seasonable temperatures Saturday through Wednesday. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Very windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NNE 15-25 G40 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 47° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 55°

Sunrise: 7:43 A.M.

Sunset: 7:05 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday