KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Wake-Up Weather: Patchy fog and clouds this morning give way to a mainly sunny and pleasant day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:33 AM the skies were mainly cloudy as low clouds expand over the region. Mist/patchy fog will be possible through the late AM hours. Temperatures were mild along with calm winds.

Dry weather will settle in on today. After a cloudy start, clouds will decrease throughout the day. By the mid-afternoon it should be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. There will be a light wind.

There will be a warming trend through Saturday. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle 90’s on Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Sunday as a cooler air mass approaches our area. This will cool us down into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The forecast will stay dry.

A cold front will push through our area Tuesday. The forecast will stay dry, however winds will pick up quite a bit. Expect NNE winds around 15-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SW 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 7:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss