Wake-Up Weather: Patchy fog and clouds this morning give way to a mainly sunny and pleasant day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:33 AM the skies were mainly cloudy as low clouds expand over the region. Mist/patchy fog will be possible through the late AM hours. Temperatures were mild along with calm winds.

Dry weather will settle in on today. After a cloudy start, clouds will decrease throughout the day. By the mid-afternoon it should be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. There will be a light wind.

There will be a warming trend through Saturday. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle 90’s on Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Sunday as a cooler air mass approaches our area. This will cool us down into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The forecast will stay dry.

A cold front will push through our area Tuesday. The forecast will stay dry, however winds will pick up quite a bit. Expect NNE winds around 15-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SW 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 7:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday