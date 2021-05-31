Wake-Up Weather: Periods of moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms will lead to flooding concerns

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:33 AM widespread showers and storms were effecting the Big Country. Most of the activity was along and north I-20. The heaviest rain was on an Abilene Breckenridge line. A few of these storms were strong and were producing small hail and strong winds. Local flooding was ongoing in Abilene.

This Memorial Day will be highlighted by periods of rain and thunderstorms. Expect occasional rain showers and storms through the morning. Heavy rain along with a few strong storms will be possible. Watch out for local urban and stream flooding this morning. A *FLOOD WATCH* will be in effect from right now through 7AM Tuesday morning. Remember to turn around and not drown. Rain and storm chances will continue through the afternoon and evening. The best chance for storms will be late this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to possibly even severe. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, flooding, and lightning. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70’s under cloudy skies. There will be a SSE breeze.

A cold front will move through tonight. The cold front will be the focus for more chances for rain and storms. Rain and storms will exit the area following the cold front as it moves from the northwest to the southeast. Temperatures will fall into the low 60’s under cloudy skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Cloudy. 80% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday