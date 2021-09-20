Wake-Up Weather: Possible record breaking heat today with a strong cold front tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:57 AM it was temperatures were above average. Most areas were in the middle 70’s. There was a breezy north wind under a mostly clear sky. A few light showers were ongoing in the northern Big Country.

As summer continues to wind down, the heat will hang on. Temperatures will continue to increase today. Expect possible record breaking heat as highs make it into the 100’s. The record high for today in Abilene is 101°. This was set in 1954. The forecast high for Abilene is 102°. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 2PM – 7PM for most of the Big Country. This is because temperatures have the potential to be as hot as 104°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. There will be a breezy SSW wind. The western Big Country will see dew points in the 40’s. Because of the dry air and the breeze fire weather will be a concern.

A strong cold front will enter the northern Big Country this evening. The cold front will move through Abilene around 2AM tonight. The front looks to be mostly dry, however a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out for areas along the front. The front will clear the area by daybreak.

Tuesday will be noticeably cooler, windy, and dry. Fire weather will be a concern. Expect highs in the low 80’s under partly cloudy skies. There will be a north wind around 20-25 MPH with 30 MPH wind gusts.

Wednesday is the first day of astronomical fall. It will be a very nice day. After a cool start, expect highs in the middle 80’s under sunny skies. There will be a light NNE wind.

A warming trend will then settle in through the weekend. It will be dry and mainly sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and non-severe storms. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 10% Rain showers and non-severe storms. Breezy. Cold front. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: S > N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NNE 20-25 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 88°

Average Low Temperature: 64°

Sunrise: 7:26 A.M.

Sunset: 7:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday