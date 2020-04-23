Wake-Up Weather: Quiet and cool start to a very nice day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is cool and quiet this morning. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 50’s. A few low lying areas have dipped into the 40’s. Otherwise, it is clear and the winds are light.

Today is looking gorgeous. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80’s under sunny skies. Humidity will not be a factor. Expect a light west wind. Winds will pick up during the evening. It will be a breezy and mild night.

A cold front will move through on Friday. Expect a breezy NNW wind along with highs in the middle 80’s. It will be sunny.

The aforementioned cold front will usher in milder weather for the upcoming weekend as the dry weather continues.

The next chance for rain is Monday afternoon and evening of next week.

Temperatures will reach the 90’s on Tuesday as the forecast dries back out.

Wednesday will feature a cold front. This front will cool us back into the 80’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: NNW 10-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:00 A.M.

Sunset: 8:15 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday