Wake-Up Weather: Quiet and cool this morning… expect another gorgeous afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:40 AM temperatures were in the 40’s and 50’s. There was a calm wind under clear skies.

After this nice, crisp, fall-like start a very nice afternoon can be expected. The forecast will stay dry. High temperatures will top out in the low 80’s under sunny skies. Winds will be out of the SSE at around 5-10 MPH with low humidity values. The winds will jump up to around 10-15 MPH out of that same direction during the evening. Overnight, temperatures will cool into the upper 50’s to near 60°. There will be a breeze out of the SSE.

Saturday will feature a breezy south southwest wind as temperatures reach the middle to upper 80’s. Another dry cold front will move through Sunday AM. As a result high temperatures will only get up to around 80°.

Monday through Thursday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80’s to near 90° along with sunny skies. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 7:21 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday