Wake-Up Weather: Quiet and mild start to a very warm day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Things are quiet this morning. Temperatures are in the 60’s along with light south winds. Dew points are on the muggy side under mostly clear skies.

High temperatures today will reach the middle 90’s for most under sunny skies. Dew points will get into that upper 50 and lower 60 range. Expect a light south southeast wind. The heartland will carry a slight chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening. Most of us will stay dry.

The winds will pick up a little over the weekend. Temperatures will be just above average.

The GFS model is indicating rain chances for Monday and Tuesday. I have included a slight chance for rain showers and Thunderstorms to account for this.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 90’s for a few areas early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday