Wake-Up Weather: Quiet and mild start to a breezy and seasonable day with storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Nice and quiet start to our day. Temperatures are mild and the skies are partly clear.

High temperatures will be a degree or two below average highs for this time of the year. There will be a breezy SSE wind under partly sunny skies. Cloud cover will increase as the day progresses. The chance for thunderstorms will return late this afternoon and continue through the night. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible during this time with the best chance being in the western Big Country. Otherwise, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies.

The chance for a few lingering rain showers and general (non-severe) thunderstorms will continue on Tuesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, and it will stay breezy.

A better chance for thunderstorms will return on Wednesday. Severe weather will be possible with the main hazards being large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado.

Thursday will be dry with high temperatures in the low 90’s.

Friday and Saturday will feature a better chance for shower and thunderstorm activity. A few of these storms may be strong to severe as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSE 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 60°

Sunrise: 6:43 A.M.

Sunset: 8:28 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday