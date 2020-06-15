KTAB Your Weather Authority
Wake-Up Weather: Quiet and mild start to a seasonable day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is nice out there this morning. Temperatures are in the 60’s for most. Low lying areas will be a few degrees cooler. The winds are light, and the skies are clear.

Expect a seasonable day today. Temperatures will top out in the low 90’s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be light.

Tuesday will feature a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms (mainly for western areas). Otherwise, it will be dry and very.

A warming trend will be seen through the weekend. Expect upper 90’s for Saturday and Sunday. The forecast will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. (Western areas) High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 7:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

