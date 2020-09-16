Wake-Up Weather: Quiet and mild this morning makes for a seasonable day with some rain/storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 5:00 AM the skies were mostly clear along with temperatures that were in the middle 60’s. The wind was calm.

High temperatures today will warm up to near average. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s under mostly to partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe storms beginning this afternoon and continuing through the night. The best chance for activity will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. The rest of the forecast area looks mainly dry.

Thursday will also feature a chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the middle 80’s along with partly sunny skies.

Friday through the weekend looks real nice and quiet. High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s along with lots of sun. The winds will be light. Drier air will filter in especially during the weekend. As a result, expect some crisp mornings. Lows will fall into the 50’s.

This pleasant fall-like weather stays in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: ENE 5 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: NNE 10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 64°

Sunrise: 7:23 A.M.

Sunset: 7:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday