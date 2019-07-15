Wake-Up Weather: Quiet and warm mid-July day!

A quiet morning across the Big Country with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s to get you out the door. Warm weather continues this afternoon as highs will be in the mid 90s with calm and variable winds through the day.

The A/C will have to work hard the rest of this week though as breezy, southerly winds will bring in much hotter weather and keep it around into this coming weekend. Afternoon highs will be flirting with the triple-digits every single day.

Today: Mostly sunny. Calm and variable winds. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight: Clear. South winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°.

Wednesday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Sunset: 8:47 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

