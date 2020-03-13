Wake-Up Weather: Rain and storm chances continue today… possible severe this evening

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a strong line of thunderstorms mover through our area overnight, most of us are currently dry. An area of scattered showers and isolated non-severe thunderstorms is moving west to east through our area. Temperature are cool and the winds are out of the north at 10-15 MPH.

A cold front will interact with vorticity maxes embedded in an active 500 Hpa level SW flow today. This will give us chances for rain and storms this afternoon through the night. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. Main hazards are large hail and damaging winds.

The weekend will be on the warm side, and it will feature chances for rain and thunderstorms. Saturday will be mostly dry with temperatures in the middle 70’s. Sunday will be in the mid 60’s and feature a good chance for rain and thunderstorms.

An unsettled weather pattern will settle i0n through Thursday. Expect chances for rain and thunderstorms everyday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Cloudy. 70% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 62° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 70% Rain. 20% Storms. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 50% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Cloudy. 30% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain. 70% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain. 50% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain. 50% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain. 60% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 68°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 7:51 A.M.

Sunset: 7:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday