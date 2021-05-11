Wake-Up Weather: Rain and storm chances increase today with cool temperatures and cloudy skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 5:46 AM it was cloudy and cool. Most areas were in the middle 50’s. There was patchy fog and areas of mist. The densest fog was in the southern Big Country. Scattered showers were ongoing in the NW Big Country. There was a light NE wind.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will highlight the Tuesday forecast. The best chance for rain will be during the morning hours. Heavy rain will be possible at times. Isolated severe storms will be possible. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. 0.5″ -1.0″ of rain will be possible. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Monday. Expect highs in the middle 60’s under cloudy skies. There will be a light NE wind.

The chance for rain showers and storms will continue tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50’s. The winds will be a little breezy out of the NNE.

The forecast will stay unsettled and cool for Wednesday. Rain and storm chances look to come to an end during the evening. Severe storms are not expected. It will be cloudy.

Thursday will remain unseasonably cool. Expect highs in the low 70’s with partly sunny skies.

Friday will see a return to near average temperatures. There will be a gusty south wind. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

Rain and storm chances will return for Saturday. Highs will top out in the upper 70’s to near 80°. It will be windy.

Better chances for activity will be seen on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the low to middle 80’s along with gusty south winds.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Cloudy. 90% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 60°

Sunrise: 6:43 A.M.

Sunset: 8:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday