Wake-Up Weather: Rain and storm chances move in tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level trough to our west will move eastward and lift a little to our north today. This will introduce more stability into the atmosphere than what has been observed the previous few days. This being the case, expect more sun today with temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Low pressure will remain to our west and high pressure will remain to our east. This setup will put us in a transition zone between to contradicting pressure regimes. In turn, this will tighten the surface pressure gradient which will cause gusty winds to continue this afternoon. Rain chances will move in this evening as a cold front will move into our area. The best chance for rain is tonight into tomorrow morning.

Friday afternoon and evening may see some redevelopment of rain shower and thunderstorm activity. The will either be from associated outflow boundaries from early thunderstorms or more simply from the cold front retreating back to the north.

The weekend into early next week will be hot and dry as the upper level ridge strengthens.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 88°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.

Sunset: 7:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday