Wake-Up Weather: Rain and storm chances possible today and overnight

Abilene made it to 109° yesterday, breaking a record high and also making it the hottest day this year and the hottest day since May 2011. The triple-digits will be gone for most of us today thanks to partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and thunderstorm chances.

A cold front and a line of thunderstorms is moving south out of Oklahoma and into north Texas this morning. Storms will continue to weaken into the morning as the remnants of those storms and the cold front stall out over the northern parts of the Big Country. That will be the focus of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, a couple that could be on the strong side. The better chance for showers and thunderstorms will be early Wednesday morning as scattered showers and thunderstorms move south through our area. Rain chances will taper off mostly before noon on Wednesday, but the morning rain and cloud cover through the day will keep temperatures only around 90°.

Temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 90s into the end of this week and though the weekend. Isolated afternoon thunderstorm chances return this weekend.

Today: 30% chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Partly sunny. East winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs in the mid and upper 90s.

Tonight: 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after midnight. Cloudy. East winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday: 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly before noon. East winds around 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Saturday: 20% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: 20% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 93°

Average Low: 70°

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 8:10 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

Like and Follow Grant on Facebook /GrantTosterudwx and Twitter @granttosterudwx!