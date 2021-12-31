Wake-Up Weather: Rain and storm chances to ring in 2022

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:27 AM temperatures were on the mild side thanks to overnight cloud cover that will stick with us today. Most areas waking up to the 50s and even the low 60s.

Today will be mostly cloudy and mild. But as we creep closer to the evening and overnight hours we start to see our rain and storm chances increase. We do have a marginal risk for severe storms as we move into the overnight hours. The main threats being hail and damaging winds.

Our much anticipated cold front moves through Saturday afternoon, dropping temperatures rapidly behind it. We also have a chance for some wintery precipitation late Saturday night. However, this is highly dependent on how much moisture we can keep behind it. We’ll continue to fine tune the forecast as we get closer and models start to agree a bit more.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today(New Year’s Eve): Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight(New Year’s Eve): Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of rain and storms especially approaching midnight. Some could be strong to severe. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday(New Year’s Day): Partly to Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WSW shifting NW in the afternoon 15-20 G30 MPH. A slight chance for some snow flurries and sleet in the evening hours. Overnight temperatures reaching down into the teens and 20s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 44° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61°

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 52°

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas