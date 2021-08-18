Wake-Up Weather: Rain and storm chances will continue today with unseasonably mild temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:52 AM it was mild, mostly cloudy, and humid. The radar was showing widespread showers and non-severe storms in the southern and central Big Country. These storms were producing heavy rain and dangerous lightning. Most areas were in the low to middle 70’s under cloudy skies.

Chances for showers and storms will return today. Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely this morning. Chances will decrease this afternoon, however the chance will still be there. Severe storms are not likely, however a few of these showers may be heavy. Local flooding and dangerous lightning are the main hazards. High temperatures will reach the middle 80’s under partly sunny skies. It will be mostly cloudy in the Southeastern Big Country and Heartland. There will be a slight breeze coming out of the south. It will be humid. Expect heat index values in the middle 90’s.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of showers and non-severe storms during the night.

Thursday will see temperatures warm to the low 90’s. There will be a breezy south wind under partly sunny skies. Expect a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Friday feature near average temperatures. A 20% chance of showers and storms will return each afternoon.

The forecast looks dry for the weekend. Temperatures will reach the middle 90’s with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 7:04 A.M.

Sunset: 8:21 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday