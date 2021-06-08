Wake-Up Weather: Rain and storm chances will end late this morning as hot and humid weather settles in

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:28 AM it was mild and muggy. Most areas were in the middle 60’s. There was widespread showers and storms ongoing in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. A few strong storms were moving into Abilene. Those storms had penny size hail and gusty winds.

After some morning rain and thunderstorms, dry weather will settle in this afternoon. Today will be hot and humid. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90’s. Most areas will mostly sunny, however cloud cover will hang on a bit longer in the eastern Big Country and Hearltand. It will be mostly to partly cloudy. Temperatures will be limited to the low 90’s in those areas. Heat index values will be in the triple digits. This is dangerous heat. Remember to hydrate and limit time outside if possible.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s. It will be muggy and mostly clear. Cloud cover will increase in the southern Big Country and Heartland. There will be a breeze out of the south.

Dry weather will settle in through Friday. There will be a warming trend. Triple digit heat will be felt Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms on Sunday.

Temperatures will be even cooler Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. Heat Index: 104° High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Humid. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. Humid. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. Humid. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. Humid. High Temperature: 97° Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 92° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 89° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday