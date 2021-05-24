Wake-Up Weather: Rain and storm chances will return today as warm and humid conditions continue

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:13 AM it was mild and humid. Most areas were in the middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers were moving into the Heartland. There was a southeast breeze.

Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will return today. The best chance for activity this afternoon will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Severe storms are not expected, however dangerous lightning and locally heavy rain will be possible. It will be warm and humid. Expect highs in the low to middle 80’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a SE breeze.

Better chance for storms will move in tonight. Scattered severe storms will be possible in the western Big Country. The central Big Country (Abilene included) may see a few isolated severe storms. Large hail, damaging winds, and local flooding will be the main hazards. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s.

A few more rays of sun will be seen Tuesday. There will be a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are not likely, however dangerous lightning and locally heavy rain will be possible.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry and feature a warming trend. We should be in the upper 80’s on Thursday. This day will also see a slight chance for rain and storms. Most areas will stay dry.

A better chance for storms will be seen on Friday. Highs will reach the middle 80’s under partly sunny skies.

Saturday morning has a very small chance for a shower or a storm. The afternoon looks to be dry and warm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday