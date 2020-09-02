Wake-Up Weather: Rain and storm chances this morning will continue through the day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:59 AM skies were mostly cloudy. Rain and storms were ongoing across the eastern Big Country and Heartland. An areal flood advisory will be in effect through 8 am this morning for portions of Eastland and Comanche Counties. It was mild and very humid.

Rain and storm chances will continue through the day today. Severe weather is not likely, however some storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, gusty winds, and localized flooding. Temperatures will only top out in the middle to upper 80’s along with mostly cloudy skies. Even with these cooler temperatures it still won’t feel that nice. This is all because the dew point values will stay up near 70° through the day.

Overnight, rain and storm chances taper off for most areas. The SE Big Country and northern Heartland may see a few lingering showers and storms. Otherwise, it will be quiet and mild with partly clear skies.

Thursday through Saturday will see a continuation of rain and thunderstorm chances. Chances will not be as good as Wednesday. High temperatures will be near 90°.

Sunday and Monday looks to be dry with highs in the middle 90’s.

Rain and storm chances will return on Tuesday. Models are showing the potential for a strong cold front Tuesday evening. This may cause a significant cool-down for Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: Calm

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 7:15 A.M.

Sunset: 8:01 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday