FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:02 AM, it was mild and breezy. Most areas were in the middle 60’s. Areas north of I-20 were experiencing showers and storms. There was some isolated areas of heavy rain and lightning.

Rain and storm chances will continue today. There is a chance of showers and storms this morning. This is mainly for areas north of I-20. Chances of activity will increase this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in. Scattered to numerous severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening for the whole area. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Localized flooding will also be possible. Breezy south winds will make a turn to the north as the front moves through. The front should enter the Northern Big Country during the early afternoon. Those areas will see highs in the middle 70’s. The front should move through Abilene during the middle to late afternoon. Expect highs in the low 80’s for areas along I-20. The Southern Big Country and Heartland will see temperatures increase into the upper 80’s to near 90°.

Rain and storm chances will end tonight. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s with a breezy north wind.

Wednesday will be unseasonably cool. Expect afternoon highs to only reach the middle to upper 70’s with decreasing clouds.

Dry weather with a warming trend will then be seen to close out the week. Thursday and Friday will be in the 90’s. Thursday will see a light west wind. The winds turn to the south Friday and become breezy.

Triple digit heat will return for this Memorial Day Weekend. It will stay gusty and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S>N 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. (Before 12:00 a.m.) Low Temperature: 55° Winds: NNW 10-15 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds. Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday