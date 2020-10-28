Wake-Up Weather: Rain chances end today along with a few AM slick areas

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The radar is showing widely scattered showers across the eastern half of the forecast area. With temperatures at or near freezing the chance for areas of wintry mixing is possible. There may be a few slick areas on the roads this morning. (mainly on overpasses and bridges) The impacts won’t be anywhere near as bad as Tuesday’s.

Scattered showers will continue through the AM hours with the exception being the western Big Country. That area looks to stay mainly dry. The chance for wintry mixing will end by the late AM as temperatures rise to above the freezing mark. Most areas will just see rain showers. After a cloudy start the afternoon will be partly sunny. It will be a little breezy along with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40’s. The heartland will be a few degrees warmer. Overnight, cloud cover will increase as temperatures fall into the middle to upper 30’s.

Thursday and Friday look dry with unseasonably cool temperatures.

Halloween looks sunny and mild during the day. The evening will be a little cool as temperatures fall into the middle 40’s overnight.

A weak dry cold front will cause high temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 60’s to Sunday and Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. AM 60% Rain Showers. Iso. Wintry mix. High Temperature: 48° Winds: NW 5-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: Light and Variable.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:53 A.M.

Sunset: 6:51 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday