Wake-Up Weather: Cloudy skies and cool temperatures continue today with rain chances ending

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:26 AM it was cool and cloudy. There was some patchy fog along I-20 and some areas of light drizzle and mist were ongoing. There was a breeze out of the north. Most areas were in the low 50’s. A few areas in the NW Big Country were in the upper 40’s.

After the chance for some morning showers, dry weather will settle in. Cloud cover will win out once again. High temperatures will be around 20° below average. Expect highs in the middle 60’s under cloudy skies. There may be some clearing in the western Big Country late this afternoon. There will be a breeze out of the NE.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low to middle 50’s as cloud cover clears slightly. There will be a light ENE wind.

Thursday will remain unseasonably cool. Expect highs in the low 70’s with partly sunny skies.

Friday will see a return to near average temperatures. There will be a gusty south wind. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

Rain and storm chances will return for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 70’s on Saturday. Sunday will see highs in the low 80’s. It will be windy.

Better chances for activity will be seen on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to middle 80’s. Monday will be windy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 51° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 60°

Sunrise: 6:43 A.M.

Sunset: 8:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday