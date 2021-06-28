Wake-Up Weather: Rain shower and storm chances will increase today with below average temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:00 AM it was mild and humid. Most areas were in the low 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and non-severe storms were ongoing in the far western Big Country.

Chances for rain showers and storms will increase today. Expect occasional showers and non-severe this afternoon and evening. High humidity and light winds will make heavy/slow moving showers a possibility. This will increase the threat for local flooding. Rainfall totals look to be around 1/4″ to 1/2″ with higher amounts in storms. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 80’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Chances for rain showers and storms will continue through the night. Temperatures will fall into the low 70’sm under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be a very similar day to Monday. Highs will once again be around 10-15 degrees below average. There will be a continued 70% chance for rain showers and storms.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will decrease a little for Wednesday and Thursday, however showers and storms will still be likely in a few areas. There will be a little more sunshine. Expect highs in the middle 80’s under partly sunny skies.

Chances for rain and storms will increase on Friday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s.

A cold front will move into the Big Country on Saturday. This will cool us down to the low 80’s. The front may stall out across our area. Either way showers and storms will be likely on Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Independence Day): Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday