Wake-Up Weather: Rain showers and storms are likely today with well below average temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:48 AM it was mostly cloudy and mild. The radar was showing isolated showers across the central and northern Big Country. There was an area of moderate to heavy showers and non-severe storms moving into the SW Big Country. Temperatures were in the lower 70’s for most. There was a calm wind.

Rain chances will increase today. Rain showers and storms are likely this afternoon. Severe storms are not likely. Hazards include heavy rain and lightning. Possible heavy rain may lead to flooding. High temperatures will only reach the low to middle 80’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a light SSW wind.

Rain chances will decrease a little this evening before ramping back up during the night. Temperatures will fall to near 70° under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will see temperatures only reach the upper 80’s under mostly cloudy skies. South winds will turn breezy. There will be a 60% chance for showers and storms.

Thursday will see temperatures warm to the low 90’s. There will be a breezy south wind under partly sunny skies. Expect a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Friday through Saturday will see near average temperatures. A 20% chance of showers and storms will return each afternoon.

The forecast looks dry for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will reach the middle 90’s with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 7:04 A.M.

Sunset: 8:21 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday