Wake-Up Weather: Rain shower and thunderstorm chances will return today along with even cooler temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:35 AM it was cloudy and cool. Most areas were in the low to middle 50’s. There was a NNE wind around 10-15 MPH. Most were dry, but there was a few light/isolated showers.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will return today. The morning has a chance for some light showers. The afternoon will see better chances for activity. Expect some rain with isolated thunderstorms. The bulk of the activity will be in the Central and Northern Big Country. Severe weather is not expected, however there may be some small hail and heavy downpours. Lightning will be a concern as well.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s under mostly cloudy skies. The chance for showers and non-severe storms will continue through the night.

Unsettled and unseasonably cooler weather will be seen Tuesday through this upcoming weekend. Wednesday through Thursday will see highs in the lower 60’s along with cloudy skies. Rain showers look likely with some isolated thunderstorm chances. Severe weather chances look low at this time.

An upper level trough will dig just north of our area Friday into Saturday. This will increase the severe weather threat for our area. At this time it is to early to tell the nature of the hazards. We will monitor this closely.

Sunday will see a lot more sun. Temperatures will top out in the middle 60’s. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms.

Monday will see temperatures warm even further with more sunshine. High temperatures will reach the upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 49° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 60° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 61° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: S > N 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WNW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 8:07 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday