Wake-Up Weather: Rain showers, fog, mist, and iso. wintry precipitation to start a cold, windy, and rainy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:55 AM, the radar was shower isolated showers for most areas. The northwest Big Country was showing some heavier showers and some sleet/freezing rain. Temperatures were near freezing in those areas. Most areas were in the middle 30’s. With a gusty north wind, wind chills were in the lower to middle 20’s. Widespread fog was being reported too.

High temperatures were reached around 12:00 AM. Expect decreasing temperatures throughout the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the middle 30’s. It will be windy too. North winds will be around 10-15 MPH with 25 MPH wind gusts. With the wind and the cold temperatures wind chills will be in the middle 20’s. It will be cloudy with a steady rain throughout the day. The morning and early afternoon will see a more moderate rain with a few isolated storms. The middle afternoon will see more of a light cold rain.

As early as this evening temperatures will dip into the freezing range. There will be a chance for sleet/freezing rain this evening along with occasional a steady light rain. Overnight, sleet and freezing rain looks likely as temperatures dip below the freezing mark. Expect some slick areas on the roadways. A *WINTER STORM WARNING* will take effect at 7 PM this evening and continue through 7AM Wednesday. Freezing rain and sleet accumulations will be around 0.25″ – 0.5″. *FREEZE WARNING* will take effect at 7 PM this evening and it will continue through 1 pm Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon will only see temperatures recovering into the middle to upper 30’s under cloudy skies. There will be a 90% chance for rain showers.

Rain chances continue for Wednesday as temperatures rise into the upper 40’s. It will be mostly cloudy.

Thursday and Friday look dry with cool temperatuers.

The weekend will see temperatures in the upper 60’s to near 70°. Halloween looks sunny and mild during the day. The evening will be a little cool as temperatures fall into the middle 40’s overnight.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain and Thunderstorms. Cold. Breezy. Wind Chill 25°. High Temperature: 48° Decreasing to 34° this afternoon. Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: *WINTER STORM WARNING* FREEZE WARNING* Cloudy. 90% Rain. Wintry Mixture is likely. Ice Accumulations 0.25″ – 0.5″. Low Temperature: 30° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: *WINTER STORM WARNING* FREEZE WARNING* Cloudy. 90% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 37° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 49° Winds: WNW 10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NW 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:51 A.M.

Sunset: 6:53 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday